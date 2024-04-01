Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 2.4% Higher

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $297.77 and last traded at $296.81. 534,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,464,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.42 and a 200-day moving average of $234.76. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $97,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,084 shares of company stock valued at $86,554,611. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $791,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.