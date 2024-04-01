ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 0.6%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 128.73 and last traded at 125.70. 2,433,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 16,226,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at 124.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 85.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 115.99 and a 200-day moving average price of 79.89.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The firm's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

