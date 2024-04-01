ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 128.73 and last traded at 125.70. Approximately 2,433,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 16,226,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at 124.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 85.78.

ARM Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is 79.89.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth $480,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth $339,965,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth $152,896,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth $143,092,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

