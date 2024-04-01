Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in March

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $198.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.