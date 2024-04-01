ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 190,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 216,591 shares.The stock last traded at $18.25 and had previously closed at $17.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Up 4.6 %

Insider Transactions at ArriVent BioPharma

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17.

In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ArriVent BioPharma news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 444,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares in the company, valued at $27,245,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen acquired 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at $80,724,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

