ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock Price Down 6.1%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 241,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 626,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

SPRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 437,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $3,964,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,994,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,489,028.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 437,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $3,964,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,994,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,489,028.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,760,591.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,480 in the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,050,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 276,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

