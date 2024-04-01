Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.03

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 417124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,271 shares of company stock worth $419,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

