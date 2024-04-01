Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in NIKE by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 101,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 1.9 %

NIKE stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.19. 5,334,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,353,960. The stock has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.