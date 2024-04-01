Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Shopify by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 44.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,746,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.32. 3,220,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,695,068. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.05.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

