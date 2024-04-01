Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

