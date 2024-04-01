Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 75,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,210,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.13. The stock had a trading volume of 939,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,984. The company has a market cap of $143.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.60 and its 200-day moving average is $216.23.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.60.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

