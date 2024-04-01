Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 25th. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $641.05.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $13.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $711.88. 234,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,610. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $664.02 and a 200-day moving average of $570.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

