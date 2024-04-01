Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $35.96 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 5.9% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $35,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,069,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,345,000 after acquiring an additional 771,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $444.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,396,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,603,664. The company has a 50-day moving average of $434.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

