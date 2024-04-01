Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $364.76. The company had a trading volume of 755,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $367.93. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

