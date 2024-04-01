Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $318.08. 928,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 886.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

