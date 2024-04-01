Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.82. 397,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,493. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.53. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

