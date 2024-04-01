Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 696 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.65. 1,252,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,655. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.42. The company has a market capitalization of $318.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

