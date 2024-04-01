Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,902 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,152,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 24,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $106.70. 880,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,499. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

