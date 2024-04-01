Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Update

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 713,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Ashford Hospitality Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,940,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 926,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,786,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 526,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 24,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 335.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 594,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

AHT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 503,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,447. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

