Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,839,100 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 5,886,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48,391.0 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

ARZGF remained flat at $25.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.