Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,839,100 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 5,886,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48,391.0 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

ARZGF remained flat at $25.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.