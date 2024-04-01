Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,839,100 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 5,886,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48,391.0 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance
ARZGF remained flat at $25.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
