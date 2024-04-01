AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.81. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.