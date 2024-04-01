Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Update

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the February 29th total of 926,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Asure Software Stock Down 2.4 %

Asure Software stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,404. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASUR. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 50.7% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 52.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

