Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Update

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the February 29th total of 926,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Asure Software Stock Down 2.4 %
Asure Software stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,404. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.14.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Asure Software
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 50.7% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 52.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Asure Software
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.