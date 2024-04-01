Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.71. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

