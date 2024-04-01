Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Update

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 29th total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

BATRA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.78. 12,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Atlanta Braves has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

