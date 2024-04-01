ATOR Protocol (ATOR) One Day Volume Tops $3.11 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $133.30 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00004612 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol’s genesis date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 90,361,433.18 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 3.2766487 USD and is up 7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $3,125,370.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

