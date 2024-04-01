AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Down to $17.60

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $17.19. AT&T shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 7,464,771 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Get AT&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.