AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 1.4%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.36. 14,537,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 38,451,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
