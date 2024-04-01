Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Update

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 12,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

AUPH stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.13. 723,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,000. The company has a market capitalization of $741.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

