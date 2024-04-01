Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Up 4.6%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.24. 959,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,388,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The company’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

