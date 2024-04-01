Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 145331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.22.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.
