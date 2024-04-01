Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,875 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 6.1% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $20,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $89.52. 55,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,558. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

