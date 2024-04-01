Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) is Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,598 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.03% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,434,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,864,000 after buying an additional 2,608,089 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,255,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,207 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 442,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,605,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSC traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $52.04. 970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,599. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

