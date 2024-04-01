Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.71. 43,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,410. Aviva has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82.

Aviva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.5488 per share. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

