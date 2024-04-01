Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Azenta Price Performance

AZTA opened at $60.28 on Thursday. Azenta has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.86 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 484,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

