AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Update

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,100 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 393,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial cut shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 97,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. AZZ has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $82.10.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

