B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up to $2.61

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.69. B2Gold shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 2,622,856 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

B2Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.20%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in B2Gold by 1,523.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth $35,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

