Baker Chad R Boosts Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Baker Chad R boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,420 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for 1.4% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baker Chad R owned approximately 0.12% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

