Baker Chad R Buys 3,750 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Baker Chad R raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Xylem makes up approximately 2.5% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5 %

XYL traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.64. The company had a trading volume of 695,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.90. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.