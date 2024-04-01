Baker Chad R Cuts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Baker Chad R trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.55. 2,864,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,927. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $572.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

