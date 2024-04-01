Baker Chad R Has $15.84 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Baker Chad R decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises 3.6% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.40. 4,727,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,930. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

