Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,187 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 80.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Ball Stock Down 0.3 %

BALL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 191,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

