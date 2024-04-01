Ball (NYSE:BALL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.91

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.91 and last traded at $67.88, with a volume of 914906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Ball Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ball by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,020,000 after buying an additional 143,005 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ball by 23.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,469,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,149,000 after acquiring an additional 282,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 82.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 140,440 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ball by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 25.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

