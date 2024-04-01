Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $2.78

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $3.13. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 3,478,031 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.60.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

