Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.42 and last traded at C$4.20. Approximately 835,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 636,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.77.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.60. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 17,873 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total transaction of C$67,559.94. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 17,873 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total transaction of C$67,559.94. Also, Senior Officer Sarbjot Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00. Insiders have sold 40,482 shares of company stock worth $153,370 in the last ninety days. 15.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.