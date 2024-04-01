Bank Hapoalim BM Makes New $232,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,262,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,336,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

