Bank of America Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $144.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Micron Technology Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of MU stock traded up $8.27 on Monday, hitting $126.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,796,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,831,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $126.72.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,226,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,226,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,890 shares of company stock worth $26,952,017. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $581,559,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

