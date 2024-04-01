Baron Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,385 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.