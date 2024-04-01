Baron Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

