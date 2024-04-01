Baron Financial Group LLC Has $545,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baron Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $190.26 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.66 and its 200 day moving average is $164.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $174.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

