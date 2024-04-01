Baron Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $106.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $106.84.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

